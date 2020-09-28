Arizona reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Arizona health officials on Monday reported 273 new coronavirus cases and one additional death.

The state Health Services Department said there have been 217,510 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began hitting Arizona in March. The known death total remains at 5,623.

Heath officials said the number of Arizona’s confirmed or suspected coronavirus inpatients fell to 468 on Sunday, among the fewest since early April.

They said the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds was at 115, one of the lowest marks recorded during the pandemic.

Arizona health officials also said coronavirus inpatients peaked at 3,517 on July 13 , the same day that COVID-19 patients in ICU beds peaked at 970.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.