Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, a national hot spot and the U.S. state with the COVID-19 diagnosis rate, has now reported over 13,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 5,028 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 203 additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 748,260 cases and 13,022 deaths.