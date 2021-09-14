Arizona redistricting panel OK's starting-point grid map

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona commission charged with redrawing maps for congressional and legislative districts every decade approved its basic starting-point grid maps Tuesday, kicking off a months-long process where the district boundaries will be heavily tweaked before being finalized.
The grid maps for the state's nine congressional and 30 legislative districts differ greatly from the state's current map. They are also nothing like what the final new maps will outline, according to the chair of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.