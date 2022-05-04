Arizona officials blast attorney general for election report

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials who oversee elections in Maricopa County issued a blistering retort Wednesday to GOP Attorney General Mark Brnovich accusing the state's top lawman of abusing his position and misleading the public about the 2020 election to advance his U.S. Senate campaign.
The county officials issued a nine-page response after Brnovich last month released an “interim report” on his findings in a criminal investigation of the 2020 election. The report outlined his concerns with some election procedures but did not provide proof of any major issues despite six months of investigation.