Arizona lawmaker released from hospital after COVID-19 fight

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who was critically ill with COVID-19 has been released from a hospital, his wife announced Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Lorenzo Sierra of Avondale will recover for a few days in the Washington area before returning to Arizona, his wife, Rhonda Cagle, posted on Twitter.

“(Sierra) has made nothing short of a miraculous recovery. We are so grateful!” Cagle wrote alongside a photo of the couple smiling in a vehicle.

Sierra spent several days on a ventilator in an intensive care unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore last week. Sierra and Cagle were visiting relatives in the Washington area when both became sick with the coronavirus.