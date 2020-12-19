Arizona continues string of record COVID-19 hospitalizations

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizonans need to “shrink their circles" of personal contacts and gatherings to help the state's health care system from being overrun by the state's current surge of COVID-19 cases, a senior official of the state's major hospital chain says.
State and local governments also need to do more to reduce the coronavirus' spread, the effect of which have forced one of Banner Health's hospitals to start using a refrigerated truck trailer to augment its now-full morgue, said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, the Phoenix-based hospital chain's chief clinical officer.