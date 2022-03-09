Arizona Senate votes down bill to audit every election

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Wednesday voted down a plan to require the state auditor general to conduct an exhaustive review following every election.
It was one of four election bills that failed on Wednesday because they had insufficient support from Republicans, and Democrats were united in opposition. Three others were killed on Monday as the Legislature culls the dozens of election bills Republicans introduced this year, many in response former President Donald Trump's lies and conspiracy theories claiming the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud.