Arizona GOP plots its future after Trump's presidency

PHOENIX (AP) — As a changing Arizona inches away from its staunchly Republican roots, the state GOP charged with reversing the trend is focused for now on showing its loyalty to former President Donald Trump.
The Arizona Republican Party confronts its future this weekend after losing the presidential race and a second U.S. Senate seat in four years. On the agenda for the state committee meeting Saturday: the reelection bid by its controversial chairwoman, who has been among the most prolific promoters of baseless election conspiracies, and the censure of some of the party's best-known figures: Cindy McCain, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey.