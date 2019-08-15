Aretha Franklin's cancer doctors recall her grace, grit

FILE - This July 26, 2010 file photo shows performer Aretha Franklin in Philadelphia. As the anniversary of her death approaches, two of her doctors tell The Associated Press that the Queen of Soul handled the diagnosis and treatment with grace and the grit to keep performing for years with a rare type of cancer. Franklin, who died in Detroit on Aug. 16, 2018, at 76, had pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.

DETROIT (AP) — Regardless of her reputation as a performer, Aretha Franklin's cancer doctors say she was no diva as a patient.

Two doctors who treated the Queen of Soul say she handled her diagnosis and treatment with grace — and the grit to keep performing for years.

Franklin, who died in Detroit on Aug. 16, 2018, at 76, had pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer. It's a rare disease that differs from the more common, aggressive type of pancreatic cancer known as adenocarcinoma.

Dr. Philip Philip and Dr. Manisha Shah say she didn't demand star treatment and was keen on doing whatever needed to be done. She also wanted to keep her music going as long as possible, which also impressed them.