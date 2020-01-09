Area lawmakers ask Gov. Lamont to a host toll meeting in their communities

Area lawmakers, House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, Rep. Rosa Rebimbas, Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, Rep. David Labriola, Rep. Charles Ferraro, Rep. Kathy Kennedy, sent a joint letter on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to Governor Ned Lamont asking him to host additional Town Hall Meetings about his CT2030 Transportation Plan that includes truck-only tolls.

Last week, it was uncovered that the Governor and Democratic lawmakers in Westport were preparing to host a secret meeting about the Governor's transportation plan. The purpose of the secret meeting was to give anti-toll supporters as little notice as possible about the meeting. The governor and Democratic lawmakers announced this week that the rescheduled meeting in Westport will be open to the public.

In the joint letter to Governor Lamont, Republican lawmakers said, “Not unlike Westport, our districts are concerned about Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure and we would like to give our constituents an opportunity to learn more and ask questions with regard to how CT 2030 will affect them. We believe a Town Hall could be beneficial to better understanding your proposals.”

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, added, “This is an opportunity for the public to finally learn of the details on the proposed toll system that have been sorely missing up to this point. We would welcome Gov. Lamont and officials from his administration to present their plan to our constituents.”

For more information about CT2030 visit ct2030.com. Governor Ned Lamont has yet to make his updated toll plan available to the public.