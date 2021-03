MILFORD — Like many organizations in the past year, Friends of the Milford Library have had to get creative when it comes holding fundraisers.

“Last year, our fundraisers took a hit because a lot of the fundraisers we do are in-person, traditional and we were unable to hold them because of COVID restrictions,” said Ashley Volkens, president of the Friends of the Milford Library.

As a fundraiser this year, Volkens and the Friends got together with the library staff and came up with the idea of hosting a fundraising online trivia night titled.

The virtual trivia contest is titled “Are you smarter than a Librarian? Library Trivia Night!” The event is scheduled for April 8 at 7 p.m., will be held onZoom and will be played via Kahoot.

“There will be five rounds and each round will break up by category,” Volkens said.

Categories include music, movies, literature, geography and sports, she said.

As the event’s name implies, there will be librarians at the trivia night. Participants include Library Director Chris Angeli, Children’s Librarian Suzanne Harrison-Thomas and Young Adult Librarian Danielle Valenzano.

The evening will include breaks in the trivia questions, where people will be able to get to know the librarians through a “lightning round” of questions, Volkens said.

This will be the first virtual fundraiser the Friends have held, Volkens said. Participation is limited to 50 people.

“We will poll people on their interest and scale it from there for future trivia and future topics,” she said. “So, this is like an exclusive opportunity to play trivia with the librarians.”

Proceeds raised by Friends are used to fund the children and adult programs, museum passes and expenses not covered by the Milford city budget, Volkens said.

Volkens said that Friends have several other fundraisers planned for 2021, including events to raise money for advocacy and another to raise awareness of the group.

Registration for trivia night is online at milfordlibrary.org. Registration is $5 per person. For questions or more information email milfordlib.friends@gmail.com.

“The Milford Public Library staff are a key ingredient in what makes the library such a special and welcoming place.” Volkens said. “We hope everyone can join us in celebrating the library staff in this virtual night of fun.”