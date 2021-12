MILFORD — The Beth-El Center homeless shelter, and soup kitchen in Milford recently received a $6,110 donation from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal through its Vicariate Outreach Program.

The center is also a provider of emergency housing, and food solutions.

The funding will be used to support the operation of the Beth-El Center’s emergency homeless shelter, food programs, and support services for men, women, veterans and families in the Milford area, who are experiencing homelessness.

Additionally, it will support the center's outreach, and diversion efforts, which work to prevent hunger, and homelessness in the community.

“Beth-El Center is very appreciative to receive funding from the Archdiocese of Hartford,” Beth-El Center Executive Director Jennifer Paradis said.

“We’re grateful for their support, which allows us to continue to respond to the increased demand for the basic needs of food and stable housing. As a result of the pandemic, our neighbors continue to experience hardships and this funding helps us respond to those who are reaching out for critical assistance,” Paradis said.

Over the past 19 months of the coronavirus pandemic, the center has served nearly 55,000 meals in its soup kitchen, sheltered nearly 500 individuals, families, and veterans, and moved nearly 400 people to permanent housing.

Since 1981, the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal has been able to assist tens of thousands of people, regardless of race, religion, or color. across Connecticut with health care, education, housing, emergency expenses, and in numerous other areas.

It is through the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal Vicariate Outreach Program, and the generosity of its donors that the Appeal is able to assist a wide array of community-based charities throughout Hartford, New Haven and Litchfield counties in Connecticut.

The center serves individuals, and families by providing shelter, and case management services, which provide support, and assistance for achieving self-sufficiency. The center’s soup kitchen offers hot meals to community members in need, and feeds up to 80 people daily.

For more information about the center, and its services, visit bethelmilford.org, or call 203-876-0747.