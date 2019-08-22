Approvals granted for several coastal area homes

Three coastal area single-family homes may be constructed following unanimous Planning and Zoning Board approval at its Aug. 20 meeting.

All three houses required and received a coastal area site plan review, since they are within the coastal zone. For all three homes, City Planner David B. Sulkis said that as a result of the proposed construction, there appeared to be no adverse impact to the coastal area resources.

A storm-damaged house at 75 Point Lookout, which has been demolished, will be replaced with a contemporary-style, flat-roofed home with two floors, including four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a roof-top terrace, and a two car garage. Michael Monteleone owns the 0.49-acre property located in the R-12.5 zone.

According to project engineer Ronald Wassmer, although the property abuts the Long Island Sound, the new house will not be constructed in the flood zone. Wassmer said the flood zone ends at 19 feet of elevation and the house will be constructed at 26 feet of elevation.

Wassmer said sidewalks with a concrete driveway apron would be installed, as required by the Public Works Department, even though there are no other sidewalks on the street.

The applicant has stabilized the existing eroding slope to the water with riprap. The project received a wetlands permit from the Milford Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on July 31 for the construction of a single-family home, patio, and pool within 100 feet of a watercourse in the South Central Shoreline Watershed.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the construction of two houses on a lot near East Broadway, on Surf Avenue, that formerly contained a one-story bungalow. The new two-story houses will have three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and will be built on piers above the flood zone.

Operating as Molly Rentals LLC, developers Warren K. Field Jr, and Christopher F. Field purchased the property at 30 Surf Ave. on March 4, 2019 for $100,000. The property is located in the AE-11 flood zone.

According to attorney Thomas Lynch, Stephen Harris, zoning enforcement officer, certified the property as two legal, non-conforming lots when the Fields purchased it.

The R-5 zone requires a 5,000 square foot lot and a side yard setback of 10 feet on one side and 5 feet on the other side. According to the plans, the property at 30 Surf Ave. is 2,600 square feet and the property at 34 Surf Ave. is 2,275 square feet.

Lynch said the properties received variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) at its May meeting. He said the variances were to allow the houses to be located further back from Surf Avenue and to allow a slightly larger structure that is zoning compliant.

According to the ZBA minutes for May 14, both properties received a variance for rear setback to 15.8 feet where 20 feet is required, and a variance to allow the second floor deck to project out into the rear yard to a point 5.87 feet from the rear property line where 16 feet is permitted. The property at 30 Surf Ave. also received a side yard variance to 5.1 feet where 10 feet is required.

In addition to the coastal area site plan review, the board also approved a special permit. The Surf Avenue plans were presented at a public hearing, but there was no one from the public to speak.

The properties back onto the tidal wetlands adjacent to Silver Sands State Park. Stormwater will be managed by rain barrels that will capture roof runoff. Each house will have barrels with 591 gallons of capacity.

The board attached the condition that the plans comply with the recommendations of the city engineer, which includes removing and replacing the existing sidewalks, removing the existing asphalt curbs and replacing them with concrete curbs, and reviewing the plans to make sure the elevations are zoning compliant.