MILFORD — Multi-family housing proposed at the plaza that formerly housed Kmart is closer to becoming a reality after a recent approval by the planning and zoning board.

The developer, CDP Milford, LLC, has proposed a zone change for 589 Bridgeport Ave. — a site that contains several buildings housing Ocean State Job Lot, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Taco Bell, as well as a small strip mall adjacent to Bridgeport Avenue with a Subway, a liquor store and other vacant space.

John Knuff, representing CDP Milford LLC., said the developer went back and updated the proposal to match the changes the board had proposed.

“It’s a proposal that the board has well-received, and we appreciate the efforts by Attorney Knuff and his clients to add materials that may not have been required,” said Vice-Chairman Robert Satti.

Some of the changes made included decreasing the minimum acreage from 15 to 12, making 10 percent of the dwelling units created affordable housing as defined under the 8-30g statute and adding solar panels to offset electrical use of 40 kilowatts of power.

The 10 percent of units being offered by the developer as affordable would be counted under 8-30g statute, which aims to increase affordable housing in municipalities by allowing developers to override local zoning rules in certain housing projects, and the points will go towards the city’s subsequent moratorium.

“You get more points for 60 percent than 80 percent,” said Knuff. “That’s why the reference to 8-30g is very important because it requires us to make half of them at 60 percent and half of them at 80 percent. The overall point of this is that we are more than holding our own with this addition to the regulation.”

Zoning board member Marc Zahariades questioned whether Milford, which is not at 10 percent citywide now for affordable housing, should require more than 10 percent for new projects going forward.

“The easy answer to that is that it might not make a difference,” said David Sulkis, city planner and executive secretary of the P&Z board,. “For every dwelling unit built in this city, that’s a new dwelling unit that is adding to the denominator. So one of the things the city is working on is a housing affordability plan which is being conducted with a consultant from the South Central Regional Council of Governments.”

The current zoning for the proposed area does not allow for residential uses.

The amendment ties any proposed multi-family with a significant enhancement to the remaining commercial buildings on the site. The language calls for requiring residential buildings to contain a minimum of 15 acres and a minimum of 600 feet of frontage on Bridgeport Avenue and removal or renovation of the five existing structures by replacing new or altered structures devoted to commercial use and complying with architectural standards.

The goal is to create an attractive multi-family residential development to appeal to various residents, according to Knuff, adding that to achieve the goal, developers have to comply with a list set by CDP Milford, LLC.

Some requirements include no more than 36 dwelling units in a single multi-family residential building, indoor residential community amenities such as a club room, fitness center, cinema room, co-working space and/or a prep kitchen, EV charging stations, bike share systems, and outdoor residential amenities such as pool and lawn game area.