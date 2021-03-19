Milford zoning board nears 'reluctant' approval of apartment plan

MILFORD - The long debate over the proposed apartment complex at 67 Prospect St. seems to be nearing an end as the Planning and Zoning Board appears headed to “reluctantly” approving the project at its next meeting.
The board held a public hearing at its March 16 meeting. Board member Jim Kader said that the project has received approvals from numerous areas, but no one seems enthusiastic about it. The plan calls for a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be built behind the historic David Baldwin House at 67 Prospect St. . The house will have its exterior restored, and its interior renovated to house office space and a fitness center for the apartment dwellers.