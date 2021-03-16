Anxiety, confusion, terror, relief: Giving birth in pandemic LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 8:42 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pregnancy, birth and life with a newborn in the middle of a pandemic has brought on high anxiety, ever-shifting hospital protocols and intense isolation for many of the millions of women who have done it around the world.
As the pandemic stretches into a second year and economic worry persists, demographers are studying the reasons for an anticipated pandemic baby bust. Women, meanwhile, have learned to go through labor in masks and to introduce fresh arrivals to loved ones through windows.