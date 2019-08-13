Another round of Volkswagen settlement money on tap in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's state government says it's going to distribute about $3 million to residents stemming from Volkswagen's environmental settlement over a diesel emissions scandal.

The Maine Department of Transportation says Tuesday that people still operating a vehicle with a diesel engine from 2009 or earlier might be eligible for money. The statement says the fund might be able to provide 25 percent to 80 percent of the base price of a new vehicle to eligible people.

It's the second round of settlement funding.

Volkswagen admitted to using software to circumvent U.S. emissions standards.

Maine DOT says residents must submit applications for settlement funding by Nov. 15. The agency plans to start accepting the applications on Sept. 16.

___

Online: mainedot.gov/vw/application