Another person dies after Maine motorcycle, vehicle crash

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said a second person has died from injuries suffered in a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle in Bangor.

The crash happened on April 18 near the Hermon line.

Police said the driver of one of the motorcycles, Matthew Marquis, 34, of Bangor, died on Monday. The driver of the other motorcycle, Dillan Springer, 28, also of Bangor, died at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle wasn't seriously injured.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.