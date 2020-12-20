One family's virus nightmare reflects deepening US crisis ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 12:51 a.m.
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y.
Shoppers wear face masks as they walk in Regent Street, ahead of the new Tier-4 restriction measures, in London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Christmas gatherings cannot go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England as he imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb rapidly spreading infections.
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is leading Operation Warp Speed, speaks during at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday, Dec. 19, for "miscommunication" with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. "I failed. I'm adjusting. I am fixing and we will move forward from there," Perna told reporters in telephone briefing.
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, Jessica Daniels, right, immunization program coordinator for Legacy Emanuel, first-bumps Kelley Callais after Callais administered her COVID-19 vaccination shot at at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Officials in Oregon learned early in the pandemic that they needed to look locally for connections to help them source increasingly scarce personal protective equipment.
First, Theresa Pirozzi’s 85-year-old dad got sick and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Days later, her mom was so weak she could barely walk. Now, instead of getting ready for Christmas, Pirozzi is anxiously awaiting updates from the hospital where both of her parents are in intensive care with the coronavirus.
“I’m not putting up decorations in here. It’s just not right, right now,” Pirozzi said from her parents’ home in Oak Park, California. “I’m physically ill from worry."
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER