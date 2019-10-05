Another Louisiana university joins beer-branding business

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A southeastern Louisiana university is releasing its first branded beer.

Nicholls State University was launching Colonels Retreat, a lager brewed by Bayou Tech Brewery, at Saturday's football game against Central Arkansas.

The Houma Courier reports that the first pours were happening at an alumni tailgate on the Thibodaux campus, for members of the Nicholls Alumni Federation who were 21 and older.

Colonels Retreat sales will bring in revenue for the university and the alumni association. Nicholls' lager is the latest in a trend of beers named for or licensed by Louisiana colleges and universities.

Arnaudville-based Bayou Teche Brewing also brews branded beers for McNeese State and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Universities with licensed beers from other brewers include Tulane, Northwestern State and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

