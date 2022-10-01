Annual hot air balloon festival draws global audience to US SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press Oct 1, 2022 Updated: Oct 1, 2022 12:21 a.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of hot air balloons are scheduled to lift off Saturday morning, marking the start of an annual fiesta that has drawn pilots and spectators from across the globe to New Mexico’s high desert for 50 years now.
As one of the most photographed events in the world, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has become an economic driver for the state’s largest city and a rare — and colorful — opportunity for enthusiasts to be within arm's reach as the giant balloons are unpacked and inflated.
SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN