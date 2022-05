MILFORD — Life is going to be just ducky in the city this June.

The United Way of Milford will host its third annual Milford Harbor Duck Race on June 4. This year’s festivities will begin at 1 p.m. at Fowler Field.

“We have exciting features planned for this year’s race,” said Mary D’Amato, Duck Race Committee Chairperson.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families to come out and enjoy an afternoon full of activities, entertainment, music and food,” D’Amato added. “The Duck Race celebrates the organization’s commitment to help people and it’s a way for the city to gather together and support the Milford community.”

D’Amato said the event will include a kids’ activities area, face painting by Nicole, live entertainment by DJ Jeff - Decades Entertainment, food trucks, and vendors, followed by the duck race at 3:30 p.m. where up to 10,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the Wepawaug River for a race to the finish line.

People can now adopt lucky ducks online at milfordduckrace.com. Admission is free to watch the race, tickets to participate and win one of more than 75 prizes are $5 per duck. The top five prizes for the duck race include a 65-inch Smart TV, an Apple iPad, an Apple watch, a kayak and Apple Air Pods.

Another added attraction is a corporate Duck Race where a Corporate Duck can be purchased for $100 with cash prizes of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 being awarded to the winners.

The United Way of Milford is currently accepting sponsors for this unique event. Call the United Way of Milford at (203) 874-6791 if you would like to participate in this event. All proceeds will go to support the United Way of Milford’s 21 partner agencies, our Diaper Bank and our Emergency Fund.

“This is one of our largest community events sponsored by the United Way of Milford and hope to see everyone downtown at Fowler Field, as we cheer on 10,000 ducks racing down the river,” said Gary Johnson, President United Way of Milford.

For more information, visit milfordduckrace.com, call 203-874-6791, or follow at facebook.com/milfordduckrace for the most up-to-date event information.

