DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny chiropractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a child sex abuse case.

Joshua Hanisch, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and a drug count and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count, television s tation WHO 13 reported. Two of the prison terms were ordered to be served at the same time, so Hanisch was effectively sentenced to 20 years.