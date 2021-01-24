Analysis: New repair work, more needed at Louisiana Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Capitol cost $5 million to complete nearly 90 years ago, but its ongoing repair needs total tens of millions of dollars today, little of which has been earmarked for the upkeep project to ensure the historic Art Deco building can remain the seat of government for decades to come.
Barricades and scaffolding are going up for the latest maintenance work, part of an ongoing effort to stop deterioration of a building that requires a temporary covered walkway out front to protect visitors to the 34-story structure from the risk of falling mortar eroded by water damage.