Analysis: New Louisiana political year, with repeat debates

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Legislature's 2021 political debates will center on the same terrain that fixated lawmakers around the country last year: the coronavirus pandemic, budget concerns and issues of racial bias in policing.
Some new twists will be added to the mix, including the redrawing of political maps, another try at rewriting state tax laws and legislative haggling over whether to reconfigure Louisiana's elections system. Meanwhile, several lawmakers will be vying for a vacant congressional seat in a competition that could cause strain for the New Orleans delegation.