Analysis: Israeli PM's Gaza gamble seems to have paid off TIA GOLDENBERG and EMILY ROSE, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2022 Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 3:52 a.m.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister took a gamble with his preemptive strike against Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, less than three months before he is to compete in general elections to retain his job.
Yair Lapid had counted on Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers to stay out of the fight, thus enabling Israel to weaken Hamas’ smaller sister group while avoiding a full-blown escalation and also winning him political points ahead of the polls.
Written By
TIA GOLDENBERG and EMILY ROSE