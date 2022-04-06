Analysis: 3 GOP senators buck party to back Biden court pick LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 12:43 a.m.
1 of11 Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, left, and Mitt Romney of Utah, who say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court, smile as they greet each other outside the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Murkowski and Romney join Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is also bucking the GOP leadership in giving President Joe Biden's nominee a new burst of bipartisan support to become the first Black woman on the high court. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, leaves the chamber as the Senate votes to advance Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Collins announced last week she would support Judge Jackson. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2022. Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — By announcing they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, three Republican senators are marking the historical moment by building legacies of their own.
Every senator has a voice, and some choose to use theirs. The three Republican senators — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney — have broken with their party at critical junctures, despite the political risks of standing alone.