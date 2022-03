MILFORD — The Milford Arts Council and Milford Photo are joining forces for 2022 Milford Photo Expo.

The exhibit will be open for viewing at The MAC from March 24 to April 22 during the organization’s normal gallery hours. Normal gallery hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. There is no fee to visit the gallery though donations are appreciated so we can continue to bring the arts to Milford.

There is no theme to this exhibit, and all experience levels were welcome. The opening reception will be held March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. and awards will be announced at that time.

“The photo expo is always one of the most popular exhibits we host here at The MAC,” said Meg Carriero, MAC Marketing Specialist. “It is wonderful to see the work we get from the varying skill levels that are all beautiful in their own right. Everyone has their own ‘eye’ and it’s interesting to see the world through their lens.”

Carriero said the MAC teams with Milford Photo because of its more than 20 years' experience as the region’s premier photo specialist for photographic images and the photographer’s experience.

For more information, visit https://milfordarts.org/under exhibits.