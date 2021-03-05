Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians NICOLE WINFIELD and SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 1:10 a.m.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first-ever papal visit.
Iraqis were keen to welcome him and the global attention his visit will bring, with banners and posters hanging high in central Baghdad, and billboards depicting Francis with the slogan “We are all Brothers” decorating the main thoroughfare.
NICOLE WINFIELD and SAMYA KULLAB