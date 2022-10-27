Amazon posts profit but revenue was weaker than expected

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stock tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter.
The company reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, boosted by Amazon’s Prime Day, a major sales event for dues-paying Prime members that was pushed back to July this year from June the year before. That helped fuel Amazon's double-digit revenue growth of 15% over last year, an improvement from the last two quarters when revenue grew by only 7% — the slowest in nearly two decades.