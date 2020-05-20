Amazon, Walmart can sell groceries to food-stamp recipients

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State health authorities are making it possible for New Mexico residents to spend food stamp benefits to purchase food online and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission associated with local shopping trips.

The Human Services Department announced Wednesday in a news release that money from the federally subsidized Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can be used for online food purchases at Walmart and Amazon using electronic benefit transfer cards.

Human Services Department Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano said in a statement that online purchases mean that more New Mexico resident can stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the state's application for online purchasing authorization earlier this month.

New Mexico on Wednesday reported another 134 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to more than 6,300. Health officials also reported seven new deaths, bringing that total to 283. More than 200 people are hospitalized, with several dozen of them on ventilators.

Officials also said during an online update that all of the staff within the state Corrections Department have been tested and about one-quarter of inmates at state lockups have been tested. About two-thirds of the state's 33 counties also have met that testing goal within their jails.