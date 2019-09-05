Alligator bites woman's leg at Florida wildlife refuge

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an alligator bit a 31-year-old woman on the leg as she was working at a Florida wildlife refuge.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials tweeted that the incident happened Thursday morning at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Refuge west of Boynton Beach.

Florida Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Tammy Sapp tells the Palm Beach Post that Kelsey Pollack accidentally stepped on the gator while doing contract work at the refuge. She says the agency is investigating the incident.

Sapp says Pollack's injuries aren't thought to be life threatening.

The wildlife refuge is a 147,000-acre (59,489-hectare) area that includes the most northern reaches of the Everglades.