All 1st-dose appointments postponed at 15 NYC vaccine sites KAREN MATTHEWS and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 3:23 p.m.
1 of4 A cyclist passes a closed vaccination center at the George Westinghouse High School, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in New York. Officials say 15 New York City-run COVID-19 vaccination hubs are postponing all first-dose appointments and other sites have stopped making new appointments as the city waits for more vaccine supplies. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Fifteen COVID-19 vaccination hubs run by New York City are postponing all first-dose appointments and other sites have stopped making new appointments as the state burns through its supply of the shots, officials said Thursday.
Vaccinations in the city haven't stopped, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Another 45,000 doses were administered Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have gotten a shot in the city to nearly half a million.
KAREN MATTHEWS and JENNIFER PELTZ