Alice’s Restaurant Tour coming to Milford in November

Arlo Guthrie Arlo Guthrie Photo: Milford Performance Center / Contributed Photo Photo: Milford Performance Center / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Alice’s Restaurant Tour coming to Milford in November 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Arlo Guthrie will bring his Alice’s Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour to the Milford Performance Center Friday, Nov. 22.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69, $79 and $89.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of the feature film Alice’s Restaurant, based on the song by Arlo Guthrie.

Guthrie wrote a folk song about a series of unbelievable events that began on Thanksgiving in 1965, and the song, Alice’s Restaurant, struck a chord with the anti-war counterculture, according to a write up about the Milford show.

Guthrie will be joined on stage by longtime collaborators Terry “A La Berry” Hall (drums), Steve Ide (guitar, vocals), and Carol Ide (vocals, percussion). His daughter, singer/songwriter Sarah Lee Guthrie, will be opening each performance.

The Milford Performance Center is located in the Veteran's Memorial Auditorium at the Parson's Government Center, 53 West Main St.

Local photographer Steve Cooper formed the non-profit Milford Performance Center in 2017 to bring big-name musical groups and other events and performances to the Milford stage.

Once the Milford High School auditorium — before the high school closed and was turned into the government center in the 1980s — the large theater seats 970.

Cooper pointed out the show will take place near Thanksgiving, making it even more appealing. He said some proceeds will go to the Rotary Club.

For tickets and information about Guthrie and other upcoming shows, go to https://milfordperformancecenter.org/.