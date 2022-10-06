Alert: Two Russians fleeing military service take boat to reach remote Alaska island and seek asylum in the U.S.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians fleeing military service take boat to reach remote Alaska island and seek asylum in the U.S.
- Milford students celebrate farms with corn shucking event
- Staffing biggest factor in 2023-24 Milford school budget proposal
- New Platt Tech part of 'world class' CT technical education
- I Love Local program promotes shopping at Milford businesses
- Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face
- Milford schools host job fair to recruit substitute teachers
- Film explores Milford resident's life during Cambodian genocide
- New yoga studio opens in Milford's Walnut Beach area
- Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership
- Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan