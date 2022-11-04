Alert: Trump's former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, acquitted of acting as unregistered foreign agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump's former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, acquitted of acting as unregistered foreign agent.
- What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
- Kennedy, Smith running for state House seat in Milford, Orange
- Smith, Parkin running for Milford state House seat
- Photos: Annual Trick or Trot benefits Milford's Beth El Center
- Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
- Milford resident maps city's best Halloween decorations
- Milford weighs cost, benefits of move to electric school buses
- Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
- From Finland to Milford, CT Whale's Raisanen feels right at home
- Strada Gastrobar brings a taste of Naples to Milford