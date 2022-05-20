Alert: Spokesman: Hospital treating 23 people hurt in Michigan tornado; at least one person was killed

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — Spokesman: Hospital treating 23 people hurt in Michigan tornado; at least one person was killed.
