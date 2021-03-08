Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Subscribe
Submission Guidelines
Submissions
News
Politics & Elections
Town Government
Community
Education
Police & Fire
Connecticut
Business
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Opinion
Entertainment
Help
Delivery Problems
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Recommended
Milford family resource center director leaving after 25 years
Hundreds of new businesses to help Milford avoid tax increase
Treasurer named Milford employee of the month
Milford native digs into city’s revolutionary past
Milford Senior Center to reopen consignment shop April 1
Milford chamber president to follow family south
Time traveling to the American Revolution
‘An interesting odyssey’: How new church built following...
Economic director: COVID vaccination plan could give moms a break
Police: Armed Hamden fugitive captured at Milford motel
News
Alert: Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022
March 8, 2021
Updated: March 8, 2021 10:44 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022.