Alert: Republican Rob Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rob Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District.
- Smith concedes, Kennedy appears to win 119th state House district
- Smith to keep Milford's 118th House seat, unofficial results show
- Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
- Milford schools expand transit cards to lunch, library use
- Milford works on shoreline resiliency 10 years after Sandy
- Milford P&Z denies proposed regulation change
- What happens to items turned in to Milford PD lost and found?
- Kennedy, Smith running for state House seat in Milford, Orange
- Smith, Parkin running for Milford state House seat
- Photos: Annual Trick or Trot benefits Milford's Beth El Center