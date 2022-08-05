Alert: Republican Matt Larkin advances to November general election in Washington's 8th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Matt Larkin advances to November general election in Washington's 8th Congressional District.
- Milford takes step toward local control over accessory apartments
- Milford preps for August GOP, Democratic primaries
- Milford’s Grant Street residents concerned over house development
- Photos: Cracking claws at the annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake
- Partnership to help Milford businesses get federal training funds
- Connecticut Post Mall remains Milford’s top taxpayer
- Milford resident takes on ‘Jeopardy!’
- Milford Arts Council celebrates a half century, looks to future
- Milford Arts Council series offers glimpse into play development
- Milford residents earn academic accolades
Recommended