Alert: Police: Safeway employee confronted gunman in Oregon store, likely prevented more deaths. Employee 1 of 2 victims.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police: Safeway employee confronted gunman in Oregon store, likely prevented more deaths. Employee 1 of 2 victims.
- Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
- Milford fixture Helen Koziel strides toward 106th birthday
- Enrollment higher than projected at Milford Public Schools
- Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site
- Media attention, reward help bring home dog stolen in Milford
- Milford woman uses public art for gun violence prevention message
- Milford takes step toward local control over accessory apartments
- Milford preps for August GOP, Democratic primaries
- Milford’s Grant Street residents concerned over house development
- Photos: Cracking claws at the annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake