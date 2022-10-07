Alert: New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist.
- Milford's Lisman Landing enjoys busy year
- Milford's Foran High planetarium renovation complete
- Milford students celebrate farms with corn shucking event
- Staffing biggest factor in 2023-24 Milford school budget proposal
- New Platt Tech part of 'world class' CT technical education
- I Love Local program promotes shopping at Milford businesses
- Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face
- Milford schools host job fair to recruit substitute teachers
- Film explores Milford resident's life during Cambodian genocide
- New yoga studio opens in Milford's Walnut Beach area