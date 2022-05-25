Alert: Natalie James wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas primary election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natalie James wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas primary election.
- Milford car dealers’ Little League teams duel in brand battle
- Milford assisted living community honored for excellence
- Milford, Orange GOP backs Ferraro, Kennedy reelection bids
- ‘I want to make others smile:’ Milford’s Krusinski earns DAR Community...
- Milford event brings together beer, art
- Milford women’s group honors scholarship winners
- Proposed bus facility will not impede Milford traffic, study says
- First Black Milford firefighter’s widow says scholarship no honor
- ‘Priceless:’ Foran brings back Unified prom after two-year hiatus
- Milford’s Kids Count to host preschool showcase
Recommended