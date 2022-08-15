Alert: Myanmar court convicts ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in more corruption cases, adds six years to prison sentence

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar court convicts ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in more corruption cases, adds six years to prison sentence.
