Alert: Lottery official confirms that Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the estimated $1.28B jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery official confirms that Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the estimated $1.28B jackpot.
- Partnership to help Milford businesses get federal training funds
- Connecticut Post Mall remains Milford’s top taxpayer
- Milford resident takes on ‘Jeopardy!’
- Milford Arts Council celebrates a half century, looks to future
- Milford Arts Council series offers glimpse into play development
- Milford residents earn academic accolades
- Splash Car Wash expanding to Milford
- Milford center puts focus on Asian American culture
- Milford celebrates first female Eagle Scout
- Devon Rotary announces coming year’s board, officers
Recommended