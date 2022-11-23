Alert: Kyiv authorities report 3 dead and 3 wounded in the capital in Russian strike that hit a two-story building

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv authorities report 3 dead and 3 wounded in the capital in Russian strike that hit a two-story building.
