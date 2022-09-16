Alert: Judge approves fund as part of $490 million settlement between University of Michigan, late doctor's sex-assault victims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Judge approves fund as part of $490 million settlement between University of Michigan, late doctor's sex-assault victims.
- Milford elementary school remodel work underway
- Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford
- Milford restaurant shut down by health department
- Official: Police ups presence at Milford schools this week
- Milford 5K to help get running water to African villages
- Milford chamber expands restaurant week to include nearby cities
- Milford’s tax delinquents owe over $3M in taxes, interest
- Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units
- Milford practice specializes in treatment-resistant depression
- Asian American Cultural Center officially opens in Milford