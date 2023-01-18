Alert: Jacinda Ardern says she'll leave office as New Zealand prime minister on Feb. 7, will not contest elections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jacinda Ardern says she'll leave office as New Zealand prime minister on Feb. 7, will not contest elections.
- Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings
- Milford seeks state funding for schools, harbor dredging
- How has Milford changed over the years?
- Milford superintendent proposes nearly $106.5M school budget
- Walnut Beach Creamery expanding in Milford
- Milford delays vote on accessory dwelling regulations
- Milford man's rock sculptures on brief display, then gone forever
- Milford P&Z to revisit rules for accessory dwellings
- Milford mayor: Last storm brought 'worst flooding' since Sandy
- Milford on track to top 650 business openings in 2022