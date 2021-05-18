Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Israeli medics say 10 people wounded, 4 seriously, in attack in southern Israel
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Subscribe
Submission Guidelines
Submissions
News
Politics & Elections
Town Government
Community
Education
Police & Fire
Connecticut
Opinion
Business
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Help
Delivery Problems
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
400 Milford students vaccinated at COVID-19 clinic
Panel: Milford hospital has ‘significant improvements’ since...
Milford will drop its tax rate for the sixth year in row
Milford PD: 99 violations cited during distracted driving enforcement event
With fewer COVID rules, will more people go to farmers markets?
Milford officials fighting proposal for a 115-foot cell tower
Fashion and food event planned for downtown Milford
Milford Arts Council launches outdoor summer arts series
Milford Oyster Festival set to return in August
Milford to hold four Memorial Day events, no parade
News
Alert: Israeli medics say 10 people wounded, 4 seriously, in attack in southern Israel
May 18, 2021
Updated: May 18, 2021 8:15 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say 10 people wounded, 4 seriously, in attack in southern Israel.