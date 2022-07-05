Alert: Governor of Ukraine's Donetsk province urges more than a quarter-million residents to evacuate as Russians advance

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Governor of Ukraine's Donetsk province urges more than a quarter-million residents to evacuate as Russians advance.
